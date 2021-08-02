The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office is suing a couple for fraud after they allegedly collected thousands of dollars in donations by lying about their adopted son’s medical condition.
Kristy and Erik Schneider of Alexander received nearly $32,000 in cash, gifts and services as Kristy publicized their adopted son’s mysterious and debilitating illness.
The state removed the boy from their custody in 2019 after they were accused of intentionally keeping the boy ill in a case of Munchausen by proxy, or Factitious disorder. The disorder is defined by the Mayo Clinic as “a serious mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick, by purposely getting sick or by self-injury.”
Kristy Schneider, 42, was charged Tuesday with first-degree child endangerment, a Class D felony. Authorities said she provided false information to doctors, which led to her adopted son receiving unnecessary medication and procedures. She was released from the Saline County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge called the case “sad and sickening” in a news conference Wednesday.
The lawsuit against the Schneiders says they conducted “a profitable scheme that deceived others at the expense of their son and the public.” Neighbors raised about $10,395 to help the family, while a nonprofit gave them $1,500 in cash and $1,629 in gifts and meals.
The Schneiders also received more than $17,000 worth of free round-trip flights to hospitals and $3,009 worth of free transportation from a Little Rock-based ambulance service, according to the suit.
The lawsuit says taxpayers also indirectly paid for services for the Schneiders in 2019 when law enforcement agencies from around the state lined the boy’s route a hospice facility to salute him. The boy, then age 9, was believed to have only days to live, but was released from the facility within a month.
Kristy Schneider had used social media and community outreach to bring national attention to her son’s illness, which she described as a mysterious chromosomal disorder.The Attorney General’s Office is suing the Schneiders for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which prohibits people from making false claims to solicit charitable donations.
“Defendants have engaged in prohibited conduct by falsely representing [their adopted son’s] medical condition when, in reality, the child’s health problems were instigated and exasperated by Defendants’ failure or refusal to provide essential nutrition and medical treatment,” the suit says.
The Schneiders face a fine of up to $10,000 for each violation.
