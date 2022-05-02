The evolution of technology has enabled medical providers to perform procedures and provide treatments never available before. Now, technology is also allowing patients to better manage their health, not just their care.
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has launched a new Blueprint Portal, allowing members to seamlessly access their health information, health plan coverage and other services through the company’s website or app. With a single login, members can access:
Live, on-demand virtual healthcare
Wellness programs
Health records
Real-time claim information and updates
Estimated costs for treatments
Digital ID cards
Policy Information
“Arkansas Blue Cross is continually looking for innovative ways to help our members understand and manage their health and healthcare,” said President and CEO Curtis Barnett. “The new Blueprint Portal provides members with quick, secure access to valuable tools – 24/7 – to make that management even more simple. Whether members need an ‘instant’ digital ID card, to check the status of a claim, access their health record or double check benefit coverage, Blueprint Portal keeps them connected. We believe it’s another way we provide a little peace of mind, which is so valuable to overall well-being.”
The portal can be found at Arkansasbluecross.com/blueprintportal. The free Blueprint Portal app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.