Testing continues to be emphasized.
Monday: 7,443 cases; 5,401 recoveries. Testing of all nursing home residents and staff announced for June. Growing emphasis on case number increase in the northwest of the state. Poultry processing firms were complimented for efforts to increase testing and awareness among employees.
Tuesday: 375 new cases, a single-day record. New case numbers reflected the increase in testing in the state, the governor said. Additional outreach is being made to the Latino and Marshallese communities, which have been under-represented in testing numbers as a percent of Arkansas residents. A goal of testing 120,000 in the state in June was announced -- one percent of the state population.
Wednesday: Details of the nursing home testing plan was announced, which will encompass nursing homes and palliative care facilities, both residents and staff. Nursing home testing would take place June 9-11, and Human Development centers June 15-17. The testing will be done using a less-invasive swab-sample test, and routed through commercial labs with an emphasis on speedy throughput.
Thursday: The state is ahead of the curve on its testing goal, with 12,199 tests so far for the month. The increased testing continues to return more infections, but hospitalizations actually dropped by one from Wednesday. Northwest Arkansas is having its case peak now, as opposed to the case peak in most of Arkansas which occurred in April. The governor indicated being open to the idea of moving to Phase 2 reopening in the state by region, but did not elaborate.
Friday: 8,651 cases, 5,919 recoveries. Contact tracing is emphasized as a way to track and interrupt disease spread. Beginning next week, 100 contact tracers will be trained. This new group is all volunteers. The state plans to add 350 contact tracers in the next few weeks. The regional Phase 2 plans will be addressed as early as Monday.
