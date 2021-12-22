NORTH LITTLE ROCK — If you would like to make a monetary donation to help those in Craighead, Poinsett, Mississippi, Woodruff, and Jackson counties impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreaks, you can now do so through the Arkansas Disaster Relief Program.
Under the Arkansas Disaster Relief Program, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) provides funds for immediate needs for disaster relief to communities experiencing major impacts from a DECLARED disaster. These funds are to be utilized as additional state and federal program availability are being determined.
The determination of amount and recipient will be dependent upon the effect of the disaster upon the community and the need within the community. These funds cannot duplicate other state and federal programs.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) is currently able to accept donations of money to the State, however, checks are the only acceptable format of donation at this time. Checks should be made payable to DFA.
Mail to:
DFA-OAS
PO Box 2485
Little Rock, AR 72203
The check memo should show a note indicating Donation for Disaster Relief. Once received, DFA will deposit the funds into the Arkansas Disaster Relief Program fund to be utilized by ADEM.
If a donor wishes their donation to go to a specific community, a note should be written either on the check or be sent along with the check. DFA will notify ADEM of the amount specified for a community so they may process the funds to the correct entity.
All donations to the Arkansas Disaster Relief Program Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.