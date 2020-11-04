Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir
NOTE: Employees and contractors with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission conducted herbicide applications to Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir through September. The herbicides will cause no harm to wildlife, people or aquatic life, but will kill gardens, flowerbeds and lawns if used on neighboring lands. By federal law, these herbicides have up to a 120-day irrigation restriction after application. The AGFC asks adjacent landowners to NOT irrigate for lawn or garden use with water from the lake until Feb. 1, 2021. The use of herbicides is necessary to control the current problems with alligatorweed and other invasive vegetation species that have infested the lake, restricting access to boathouses, ramps and fishing locations and hindering native wildlife and fish populations. For more information, please contact the AGFC Fisheries Office in Mayflower at (877) 470-3309.
(updated 10-28-2020) Bates Field and Stream (501-470-1846) said clarity is murky. Water level is normal. The bream bite continues to be good on redworms and crickets. Crappie are good on crappie minnows (pink, silver or medium) and on jigs (try both 1-inch and 2-inch and favor the white/chartreuse look). Black bass are good, with anglers using spinnerbaits, crankbaits, plastic worms, topwater lures and jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, goldfish, dough bait, bass minnows and trotline minnows.
Lake Beaverfork
(updated 10-28-2020) Angler Dennis Charles had no report.
Little Red River
(updated 10-28-2020) Greg Seaton of littleredflyfishingtrips.com (501-690-9166) said the river is clear today “but we’ll have to wait and see how much rain we get today (Wednesday) and tomorrow.
Generation has been on a twice a day schedule of one unit early in the morning and again late afternoon. Again, it’s best to check the schedule daily.”
Greg says there was a midge hatch Monday in the low water and the fish were rising.
The midges were small (probably size 28 to 30) and hard to match. “This makes fishing tough but we were able to fish the deeper water with small midge pupa with some success. Also, small emergers worked fished just under the surface.”
The extreme low water caused by a couple of days of no generation makes the fishing difficult. The fish are very selective and spooky, so the presentation and fly selection become very important. Fishing falling, moving water after generation usually produces a better bite.
(updated 10-21-2020) Lowell Myers of Sore Lip’em All Guide Service (501-230-0730) said the generation pattern for the Little Red River is unpredictable.
“We are experiencing days without generation and days with significant generation. It’s highly recommended to check forecasted and real-time generation before planning a trip to the Red.”
For fly-fishing, Lowell recommends midges, hare’s ears and sowbugs. Hot pink and cotton candy bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin-fishing.
Be safe while enjoying the river. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501-362-5150) for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (swl-wc.usace.army.mil) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.
(updated 10-21-2020) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood says the brown trout bite is getting better on jerkbaits, maribou jigs and Trout Magnets. The river is normal and clear.
Greers Ferry Lake
As of Wednesday, the Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake’s elevation at 458.49 feet msl (normal conservation pool: 462.04 feet msl).
(updated 10-28-2020) Tommy Cauley of Fishfinder Guide Service (501-940-1318) said the water level at Greers Ferry Lake is at 458.50 feet msl, which is 3.54 feet below normal pool of 462.04 feet msl, and falling. Water temp is cooling off fast, maybe too fast. Black bass are scattered from eating on top and roaming down to 70 feet, and being caught a variety of ways and on a variety of baits. Stay around the shad. Crappie are eating well. They can be caught trolling, casting, fishing straight up and down, on jigs,minnows and crankbaits. No report on walleye. Catfish are being brought in from trotlines from all over the lake and rivers on bream. The bigger bream, some are still shallow, some are out deeper; try flies, inline spinners, small crankbaits or crawlers. Hybrid and white bass are eating at will all day and night, you have to stay with the program and be there. Stay with the shad in 40-70 feet of water. Inline spinners, spoons, hair jigs, swimbaits and topwater baits are working.
(updated 10-21-2020) Fish ’N Stuff (501-834-5733) in Sherwood reports that the lake temperature on the surface is in the low 70s with clear clarity. The level is a little low. Smallmouth bass are good at the lower end of the lake. They’re biting shaky heads, drop-shots, Carolina rigs and topwater lures both early in the day and late. Walleye have been good on drop-shotting nightcrawlers on the main lake humps and secondary points.
Harris Brake Lake
(updated 10-28-2020) Harris Brake Lake Resort (501-889-2745) says the lake clarity is “a little muddy” while the water level is normal. Bream reports continued to be poor this week. Crappie remain good, with most of the bite seen close to the shoreline. Try pink jigheads with your jig fishing, or try minnows. Black bass really fell off this week, and anglers reported poor results. Catfishing is still good. Use chicken liver, or bait your trotline with goldfish, nightcrawlers or chicken liver for best success.
Lake Overcup
NOTE: Employees and contractors with the AGFC conducted herbicide applications to Overcup through September. The herbicides cause no harm to wildlife, people or aquatic life, but will kill gardens, flowerbeds and lawns if used on neighboring lands. By federal law, these herbicides have up to a 120-day irrigation restriction after application. The AGFC asks adjacent landowners to NOT irrigate for lawn or garden use with lake water until Feb. 1, 2021. The use of herbicides is necessary to control the current problems with alligatorweed and other invasive vegetation species that have infested the lake and, if left uncontrolled, could restrict access to boathouses, ramps and fishing locations and hinder native wildlife and fish populations.
(updated 10-28-2020) Randy DeHart at Lakeview Landing (501-354-5309) said the crappie are biting a little better. They are biting on Tricolor jigs and on minnows. The water clarity is “fairly clear,” and the level is normal. Randy had no other reports.
Brewer Lake
No reports.
Lake Maumelle
(updated 10-30-2020) Westrock Landing (501-658-5598) on Highway 10 near Roland said water temperature is in the mid-60s. The largemouth bass bite is good. Some can be found in shallow water or just outside the grass line biting a variety of lures. Try using Rat-L-Traps or that style of bait, along with swimbaits, crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Kentucky bass are good as well. Some reports have surfaced of them being found in 15-20 feet off drops and rocky banks Use jigs. White bass are slow. There have been reports of anglers catching them while trolling. Try using minnows, Rooster Tails, jerbaits or rattle-style baits. Crappie are good. Reports have come in of them moving out of deeper water and being found in 15-20 feet in shallow brush. Some can still be found scattered. Try using jigs and minnows. Bream are fair. They can be found on windy points by drop-offs in 12-16 feet of water. Use crickets, worms or beetle spins. Catfishing is good. Try using chicken liver, nightcrawlers or baitfish.
Sunset Lake
(updated 10-28-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) had no reports.
Bishop Park Ponds
(updated 10-28-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) had no reports.
Saline River Access in Benton
(updated 10-28-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) had no reports.
Lake Bailey (Petit Jean State Park)
No reports.
Lake Norrell
(updated 10-28-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) had no reports.
Lake Winona
(updated 10-28-2020) Lisa Spencer at Lisa’s Bait Shop (501-778-6944) had no reports.
Arkansas River at Morrilton
(updated 10-28-2020) Charlie Hoke at Charlie’s Hidden Harbor at Oppelo (501-354-8080) had no report.
Arkansas River (Cadron Pool)
No reports.
Little Maumelle River
(updated 10-28-2020) Ray Hudson at River Valley Marina (501-517-1250) said clarity is clear and the river is at a normal level. Crappie are still good, with minnows and jigs working. Black bass are good using crankbaits and plastic worms. Catfish made an appearance, with reports of fair catches on chicken liver. No reports on on bream.
Arkansas River (Maumelle Pool)
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Toad Suck Lock and Dam was 42,231 cfs.
No reports.
Arkansas River (Little Rock Pool)
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers said water flow at the Murray Lock and Dam was 30,028 cfs. Flow at the Terry Lock and Dam was 30,483 cfs.
(updated 10-28-2020) Fish ‘N’ Stuff (501-834-5733) said the river flow is 18,000 cfs and about normal level and lightly stained. Black bass are good on lipless crankbaits and square bills along the jetties on the river in chartreuse and chrome colors and green pumpkin and orange finesse jigs at the end of the jetties.
At the entrances to the backwaters. bass are good on spinnerbaits around the grass in the shallows. Crappie have been good on 1/16-ounce crappie tubes and jigs (white/chartreuse color).
(updated 10-28-2020) Zimmerman’s Exxon (501-944-2527) reported that crappie are excellent around the Burns Park area. Target a depth of 4-5 feet off the rocks using minnows. Crappie are also good below Terry Lock and Dam. At that location, focus on 10-15 feet deep off the rocks with minnows. Stripers are good below the Murry Lock and Dam and the hydroelectric plant. They’re going after white Super Flukes. Black bass are fair. Anglers are catching them at a depth of 10-15 feet on shaky head worms.
Clear Lake (off Arkansas River-Little Rock Pool)
(updated 10-28-2020) McSwain Sports Center (501-945-2471) had no reports.
Peckerwood Lake
(update 10-28-2020) Donna Mulherin at Herman’s Landing (870-241-3731) had no new reports. Herman’s closes for the season in November, reopening in February after duck season closes.
