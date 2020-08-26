LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 20. The meeting will be live-streamed to the AGFC’s YouTube page as well as its website, www.agfc.com.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns, the AGFC central office meeting areas remain closed to in-person attendance, except by limited individuals necessary to the proceedings (i.e., commissioners, director, representatives of the media, and others as may be determined by the Commission chairman and director). The regular monthly committee and commission meetings are being held virtually in the AGFC director’s conference room, 2 Natural Resources Dr. in Little Rock.
Click the following link to view the meeting live, beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 20 — https://youtu.be/6ZHq8QKfHLE
