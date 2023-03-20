FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its fifth spring practice on Thursday and first scrimmage.
Only two periods of the scrimmage was open to the media with no access afterward either. But in the situational scrimmage and 7-on-7 drills during the open periods it was obvious the quarterbacks had their best day of the spring.
Here’s some highlights from the four quarterbacks and how they performed.
KJ Jefferson hit wide receiver Bryce Stephens for a 20-yard gain. He just missed tight end Tyrus Washington on the next play for what would have been a similar gain. Washington stretched out trying to catch it, but the pass was just slightly overthrown.
Freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton found wide receiver Chris Harris, who is from Dumas, for a 28-yard first down. Singleton also had a nice eight-yard pass to freshman tight end Luke Hasz.
Jefferson hit Stephens for a 15-yard gain. One of the biggest plays was Jefferson passing to Andrew Armstrong who broke several tackles on his way to a 25-yard gain with much of that yardage coming after the catch.
Cade Fortin found Stephens for a 15-yard gain.
Former Morrilton standout and North Carolina transfer Jacolby Criswell found Hasz for a 10-yard first down.
Singleton and Harris just narrowly missed hooking up on a 50-yard touchdown. The ball was just slightly overthrown landing to the turf in the end zone.
Jefferson threw a 12-yard touchdown to Armstrong and one from same distance to Isaac TeSlaa.
Fortin threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Hasz. He tossed a seven-yard touchdown pass to TeSlaa.
Criswell threw a 12-yard touchdown to Marlon Crockett and one from same distance to Isaiah Sategna.
Singleton hit Kamron Bibby for a 12-yard touchdown. He also found Kalil Girault for a seven-yard touchdown and Green from the same distance.
Not all was good news in the first scrimmage session, transfer wide receiver Tyrone Broden was injured and had to be helped off the field. He couldn’t put any weight on his knee or ankle.
