Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said Nov. 30 during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s weekly briefing that the Omicron variant has not yet been found in Arkansas yet.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered earlier this month in South Africa. Romero says that while it hasn’t come to Arkansas yet, there is still concern that this variant could be more contagious than the current one.
“We do believe that the vaccine is effective at this time,” he said.
Nearly 13,000 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out over the 24 hours prior to the briefing with almost 36 percent of them being first time doses and more than 40 percent of them being booster shots.
“That’s what Arkansas is about,” Hutchinson said at the briefing. “As we get more concerned, as we see a threat, we take greater action.”
Romero addressed concerns over the effect the vaccine may have on pregnant women, citing them as a high-risk group for the virus.
“The vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant women and women who are thinking about becoming pregnant,” Romero said.
Romero and Hutchinson also addressed concerns over the number of Arkansans ages 65 and up getting vaccinated, saying that despite them being the most vulnerable group, only 85 percent are partially or fully vaccinated, meaning 15 percent still have not taken the vaccine.
There was also a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours prior to the briefing with 1,044 new cases being reported. This is the highest increase Arkansas has seen since September, but Hutchinson is hopeful that this is only due to the slow days during the Thanksgiving week.
There were a lot of upward trends in terms of the virus following the Thanksgiving holiday, with the positivity rate now being at 9.1 percent and the hospitalizations going up by 18 percent.
Hutchinson also announced at the start of the briefing that there will be a special session for the General Assembly on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. with the lead item in discussion being two different tax reduction bills, which Hutchinson said is looking like there will be a majority vote to have both bills approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.