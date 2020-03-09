CLINTON - For the past two weeks, the Clinton Jr. High School library has had on loan an Arkansas State Library traveling museum for our students and staff. The title of the museum is Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier, and explores the history of Arkansas Territory through the collections of the Arkansas State Archives.
As part of 7th grade Social Studies, the 7th grade AP students created an escape room to guide their classmates through the hardships and triumphs that make up the history of the Arkansas Territory. We learned so much from our activities and appreciate the Arkansas State Archives for allowing our school to host the museum.
