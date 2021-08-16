The Arkansas Humanities Council is now accepting Major Grant applications through September 15, 2021.
Major Grants of up to $15,000 are available for nonprofit organizations seeking funding for humanities-based projects such as a public program (in-person or virtual), research, publications, documentary film preproduction and production, and other media such as exhibitions, historical markers, and humanities-based website upgrades.
Applicants are encouraged to review the Arkansas Humanities Councils grant guidelines and application prior to preparing an application. For inquiries regarding Grant Guidelines, application, or process, please contact the Council by emailing us at info@arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.
The Arkansas Humanities Council will offer two workshops highlighting the Major Grant application, requirements, and process on Thursday, August 19, from 10 – 11 a.m. and 6 - 7 p.m. Workshops are free, but registration is required. Zoom registration is available.
For more information, please visit our website at www.arkansashumanitiescouncil.org. The Arkansas Humanities Council is a non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
