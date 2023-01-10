FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Baylor defensive back Lorando Johnson from the transfer portal.
Johnson, 6-0, 193, announced his commitment to the Hogs on Friday. Johnson visited Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday.
In 2022, the sophomore had 16 tackles, 12 solo and a forced fumble for the Bears. In two years at Baylor, Johnson had 20 tackles, 15 solo, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.
He was a four-star recruit out of Lancaster (Texas) High School and had 24 offers at that time.
Johnson is the sixth pledge to the Hogs from the portal.
Arkansas picked up its second transfer from Baylor landing safety Alfahiym Walcott.
Walcott, 6-2, 220, visited Arkansas Thursday-Saturday. He had been to Texas A&M prior to Arkansas and was slated to be at Florida following the Hogs, but canceled that.
“I would say because of the coaching staff,” Walcott said of why Arkansas. “These guys are really genuine. They kept it real with me from the jump, since the first call. I really think they could develop me for the next level and prepare me for there.”
At Arkansas, Walcott will join former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson who committed earlier in the week. Prior to going public with his decision, Walcott talked about remaining teammates with Johnson.
“I don’t want to say too much, but playing with a guy like Snaxx would be huge,” Walcott said. “He has a lot of dawg in him.”
At Arkansas, Walcott will play for Marcus Woodson and Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new co-defensive coordinators.
“Great impression,” Walcott said. “Every since they called me I knew Arkansas was a place I wanted to visit. They went into depth about how they could help me get to the next level and develop as a person first and then an athlete. That’s what caught my eye.”
Walcott also gave his official visit to Fayetteville very high marks as it helped him determine where he would play his final season of college football.
“Everybody is great people,” Walcott said. “It’s amazing. The community here is a tight-knit community. That’s what I’m looking for in a school. I feel like this is a school where I could develop. I only have one more year so I could be able to develop around a group of coaches that can help me to the next level. That’s what I’m looking for in a school. The head coach and all the coaches here are showing a lot of love and I really appreciate it. That’s what I’m looking for in a school.”
As a senior in 2022, Walcott finished with 42 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception, five pass breakups and two sacks. At Baylor, Walcott finished with 115 tackles, 71 solo, 10 pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions returning one for a 96-yard touchdown.
Walcott is from Wilmington (N.C.) Emsley A. Laney High School.
Arkansas’ commitments from portal
Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina
Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce
Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida
John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt
Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida
Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor
Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor
