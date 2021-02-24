The Arkansas Arts Council, in partnership with Arkansas Heritage, is pleased to announce Arkansas Poetry Out Loud, the statewide poetry recitation competition, will be held virtually starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 13.
High school students who won poetry competitions via their schools or educational groups will compete for the State title. The Arkansas champion will have the opportunity to compete at the national level for a chance to win $20,000 this spring.
Attending the virtual Arkansas Poetry Out Loud event is free and open to the public. Reservations are available through Facebook or Eventbrite.
Arkansas Poetry Out Loud helps students develop their oration, presentation and creative skills while also increasing self-confidence and instilling a love of poetry. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages youth to learn, appreciate and perform poetry.
A partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies, the program offers free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country.
An independent panel of judges will determine which students advance to the national competition. The state and national competitions are being held virtually as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
For more information about Poetry Out Loud, contact Drekkia Morning, Arts in Education Programs manager, at Drekkia.Morning@Arkansas.gov. Information about the program is also available online at https://www.arkansasheritage.com/educate/teacher-resources/ poetry-out-loud.
About the Arkansas Arts Council
The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, advances the arts in Arkansas by providing services and supporting arts endeavors that encourage and assist literary, performing and visual artists in achieving standards of professional excellence. In addition, the Arkansas Arts Council provides technical and financial assistance to Arkansas arts organizations and other providers of cultural and educational programs. Other agencies are the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center in Helena, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Old State House Museum. Funding for the Arkansas Arts Council and its programs is provided by the State of Arkansas and the National Endowment for the Arts. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
