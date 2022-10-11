This September, the National Park Service (NPS) added five historic properties in Arkansas to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official list of historically significant properties worthy of preservation.
Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a national program that aims to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archaeological resources.
“We are delighted that these properties have been added to the National Register,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “This listing will give them national recognition and help provide support to those individuals and organizations wishing to preserve them for future generations.”
The NPS manages the National Register of Historic Places as the official list of the nation’s historic properties considered worthy of preservation. In Arkansas, the National Register is administered by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage.
Properties added to the list are:
Standard Oil Company Oil Station Garage Building, 202 West Vine Street, Paragould, Greene County.
Jonesboro, Lake City and Eastern Railroad Steam Locomotive No. 34 and Associated Rolling Stock, Southwest of Jct. of AR-158 and Park Avenue, Victoria, Mississippi County.
Standard Oil Company Oil Station Pumphouse, 505 East Washington Street, Camden, Ouachita County.
Leslie and Anamiece Carmichael House, 712 Randall Drive, Searcy, White County.
Department of Labor Employment Security Division Office, 501 West Arch Avenue, Searcy, White County.
