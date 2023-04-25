The Arkansas Questers held its spring convention April 21-22 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
The Arkansas chapter was chartered in March 1980 and is affiliated with the international non-profit, “The Questers” of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, originally chartered in 1944.
The Questers mission statement is “Questers keep history alive by supporting preservation, restoration and education.” The motivating principles of the organization are to be found in the following words of founder, Bess Bardens: “Antiques are part of human history, a tangible record of the things of everyday living. A fascinating hobby, the study of antiques gives the most pleasure to those who strive to learn all they can about where, when, why and how they were made. Through discovery and knowledge of antiques, we may bring the past to life and profit by the experiences of previous generations.”
The group also studies history and tours historical places to learn of what came before. Many of the participants arrived in vintage period clothing of the past. A big thanks to both The Arkansas Questers and the staff of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center for allowing the past to meet the present.
