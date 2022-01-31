The Arkansas Rent Relief Program has paused accepting applications effective Jan. 28 to implement changes to how funds are paid so that checks go to both the landlord and tenant.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) will continue to process applications that already have been submitted and may re-open applications if available funding remains after approved applications are paid out using the new payment process.
The Rent Relief program has already distributed more than $68 million in rental and utility assistance across more than 22,600 applications, two-thirds of which were paid directly to landlords and utility companies. Currently, there are more than $50 million in applications in various stages of review, and the amount ultimately approved from this pool of applications will determine how much funding remains. More than $128 million in applications have been denied, canceled, or withdrawn since the program began in May 2021.
Going forward, checks issued to eligible tenant-only applications will include the name of both the tenant and the landlord. Under the current process, landlord and tenant applications are matched, and funds are paid to the landlord if both parties provide required information within 10 days. If the landlord does not provide information, the funds are sent to the tenant only. That process will still occur, but checks will now have the names of both parties. This means a tenant will still need to work with the landlord once the check has been received.
This program began accepting applications in May 2021 from tenants and landlords in every county in the state except for Benton, Pulaski, and Washington, which each operated their own rental assistance programs. This program began accepting applications from Pulaski County in November 2021 after that county program ended. DHS also reallocated $23 million to Benton and Washington county programs. This decision does not impact the Benton and Washington county programs.
Low-income Arkansans needing rental, homelessness prevention, or rapid re-housing assistance can apply for funds through the Emergency Solutions Grant program, funded by DHS, and administered by organizations across the state. Funding is available for eligible individuals. To find an Emergency Solutions Grant provider, visit humanservices.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/COVID_ESG_RentalAssistanceAgencies.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.