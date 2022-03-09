LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers gave initial approval Wednesday to a plan to give a one-time, $5,000 payment to law enforcement officers around the state.
The Senate voted 33-0 in favor of legislation setting aside $50 million for the payments, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he supported in his state of the state address last month. The legislation now heads to the House for a vote.
Under the plan, the payments would go toward certified city and county law enforcement officers and state probation and parole officers. State Police troopers would also receive a $2,000 one-time payment under the proposal.
The state estimates about 7,300 officers will be eligible for the $5,000 payments and 542 troopers for the $2,000 payments. The payments are expected to cost $40.6 million.
