Rick Beck is running for the newly redrawn House District 43. The new district will include Conway and Van Buren counties. Rick is a fourth generation native of Conway County and has served as State Representative for the past four terms.
Beck states: “I am both honored and humbled by the support I have received over the last seven years. My approach to resolving issue is simple; we must first listen to understand the concerns of all sides. Many of the bills that I have presented are the result of first listening to gain a better understanding. Bills that support local farms, protect mineral and landowners rights, and improving educational opportunities for all resulted from first listening to constituents.”
As state representative, Beck has served on the Education, Agriculture, and State Agencies committees. Because of his extensive background in engineering and energy, Representative Beck was asked to serve on the Joint Energy Committee and is currently serving as the Chairman; he also serves as the Chairman of The Energy Council representing 14 energy producing states and two Canadian providences. Beck has also been selected as a member of the Southern States Energy Board, a group dedicated to innovations in energy and environmental policies.
Representative Beck retired after a 32-year career at Kimberly Clark, Inc. as an electrical engineer. Rick Beck has a long history of volunteering in his community, having served for many years on the Conway County Arts Council Board, volunteer fire department, UACCM Advisory Board for Industrial Technologies, school board and as Scoutmaster of the local Boy Scouts Troop.
Representative Rick Beck and his wife of 30 years, Sheila Wilson Beck reside in Center Ridge, with their two children, Madison and Austin. Representative Beck concludes, “I am running for a fifth term to continue the positive momentum and progress we have made and look forward to serving all the citizens of District 43.”
