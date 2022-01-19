Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean’s List.
A total of 1,825 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2021. Included in the fall 2021 Dean’s List are 820 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.
The members of the fall 2021 Arkansas Tech University Dean’s List, listed alphabetically by the town or country of their permanent address, are:
Bee Branch – Randy Gene Hooten (4.0), Mary Faye Payne, Jaden Curtiss Welch;
Choctaw – Kiaura Joy Balentine (4.0), Courtney Brianne Webb (4.0);
Clinton – Clint Michael Bagley (4.0), Summer Rayne Bradley, Arianna Nicole Florez, Keaton Zane Gresham, Cody Jack Hall (4.0), Morgan Nichole Smith, Erica Jean Ward;
Damascus – Alicia M. Glinski;
Shirley – Graysen Laurel Berry (4.0), Baylee Michelle Breedlove (4.0), Summer Cheyenne Finton, Alexis Lynn Mascio (4.0), Savannah Nicole Newman (4.0), Joshua Cade Wood
