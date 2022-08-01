Arkansas Telephone Company Inc. of Clinton has been awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant of nearly $12 million to provide high-speed internet access in Van Buren and Searcy counties.
“This Rural Development investment will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 986 people, 10 businesses and 145 farms to high-speed internet in Searcy and Van Buren counties,” according to a news release with the list of the grants. “The company will make high-speed internet affordable by offering low-cost starter packages with voice and voice/data. Discounts will be offered to those who participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs.”
The grant of $11,915,475 for the Arkansas company was one of 20 announced as part of the USDA’s Rural Development ReConnect third round of funding, which totaled nearly $401 million.
In order to be eligible for funding, the applicant had to serve an area without broadband service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload. Applicants also had to commit to building facilities capable of providing those speeds.
