Arkansas Wildlife, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s award-winning television series, returns to the airwaves at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 26 on Little Rock-based KATV Channel 7.
The half-hour program documents The Natural State’s abundant hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreational opportunities, as well as the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s conservation work across the state. From hunting mallards in the Delta’s famous flooded green timber to fishing for trout and smallmouth bass in the state’s clear upland streams, the show takes viewers into the field for exciting outdoor adventures.
Other segments feature the extensive habitat work and management activities of the commission’s field staff from every corner of the state, demonstrating the science and hard work that goes into managing the state’s wildlife and fish for the enjoyment of Arkansans and visitors.
Arkansas Wildlife has been nominated three times for regional Emmy Awards from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The show also has won numerous awards from the Outdoor Writers Association of America, and just last month won an award from the Association for Conservation Information, a national group composed of the media divisions of state and federal fish and wildlife agencies.
Arkansas Wildlife will appear monthly on KATV, airing the last Sunday night of each month (technically early Monday morning). Episodes and individual segments from the show also may be viewed at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Wildlife YouTube channels.
A quick link to past episodes is www.arkansaswildlife.com.
