LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Women in Agriculture (AWIA) has named Shae Parsons and DeAnna Walker as 2022 scholarship recipients. Each received $500 for educational tuition expenses.
Shae Parsons credits her career goals to her involvement with FFA. Originally from Branch, Parsons held numerous leadership roles within the organization and was named a Borlaug Scholar through her involvement with the World Food Prize Arkansas Youth Institute. Her passion for agriculture led her to Arkansas Tech University (ATU) to study agricultural education. Parsons plans to teach agriculture and later obtain a master’s in educational leadership while teaching. She is a member of ATU Agri Club, ATU Agriculture Ambassadors, ATU FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter, and Zeta Tau Alpha.
DeAnna Walker, from Pocahontas, is a student at Arkansas State University studying animal science with an emphasis in pre-veterinary medicine. Walker said her interest in agriculture sparked from being involved in FFA where she judged livestock and showed cattle through the organization. She is a partner in her family’s cow-calf operation in Randolph County and plans to apply for veterinary school after completing her undergraduate studies to become a large animal veterinarian. Walker is involved in the Arkansas Cattlewomen’s Association and Randolph County Cattlemen’s Association.
“We’re proud to recognize Shae and DeAnna for their accomplishments and future career plans,” AWIA President Evette Browning said. “Our organization is committed to helping grow and develop women involved in all aspects of agriculture. Our scholarship program is just one way we demonstrate our commitment to young women pursuing careers in ag.”
Arkansas Women in Agriculture, Inc. is a private non-profit whose main goals are to provide educational programming and a network of support for women involved in agriculture. For more information about AWIA, visit arwomeninag.org.
