Arlene Janet Wells, 70, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, was born on Jan. 4, 1953, in Eugene, Oregon, to the late Arthur L. and Deloris (Windmill) Dunn and passed from this life on June 29, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was instrumental in the beginning, relocation and growth of the Clinton Walmart store. Arlene was a precious wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, David L. Dunn.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Clifford Wells; three children, Tina L. Wells, Tamie R. Wells, Richard Todd Wells and wife Elizabeth; 11 grandchildren, Alyssa Wells, Brianna Wells, Gabrielle Helton, Anthony “A.J.” Helton, Emmaleigh Wells, Kyler Wells, Bryce Wells, Ayden Wells, Alyssa Cummings, Kayla Shirley, Cole Shirley; two great grandchildren, Kai Smith, Princeton Jeffery; four siblings, Lola Kohnke and husband David, Coy Dunn, Angie Dunn, Ricky Dunn and wife Susan; other relatives; and a host of dear friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, in at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Interment will follow at Pine Mountain Cemetery in Bee Branch.
To express online condolences please visit www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
