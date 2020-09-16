Armon O. Hensley, 72, of Shirley, Arkansas departed from this world on Friday, September 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 13, 1947 in Shirley, Arkansas to the late Albert Hensley and Essie Treece Hensley. Armon was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church in Shirley, Arkansas and held many jobs such as a rural mail carrier, Wal-Mart, and he also worked at the Fairfield Bay Resort.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 years, Nancy Bitaker Hensley; one son, Andy Hensley and wife Amber of Shirley, Arkansas; grandchildren Raylee Elizabeth Hensley, age 8, Asher Stone Hensley, age 7, parents are Andy and Amber Hensley; Tatiana Borecky Wyatt, age 26, step-granddaughter, she was the daughter of Clayton and step-daughter of the late Holly (Hensley) Borecky and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other family members.
Armon is preceded in death by his parents, Albert, and Essie Hensley; one daughter, Holly Elizabeth Hensley Borecky; sister Pat McBroom, her husband is Hollis McBroom of Shirley, Arkansas.
Pall Bearers are Derick McBroom, Josh Burton, Michael B. Phillips, Zack Blair, Bill Treece, Justin Murphree, Maclin Litaker, Jody Litaker, Justin Allen.
Honoray Pall Bearers are Mack Litaker, Edd Litaker, Cecil Burton, Jerel Brown, Darrell Bradford, Jimmie Kirkendoll, Hollis McBroom, Ted Allen, Robert Krezenski.
Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. with memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Clinton with Pastors Kirk Hardy, Leo Murphree, and honorary Minister Brother Mack Litaker officiating.
Arrangements entrusted Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Armon’s online register, please go to www.clinton funeralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.