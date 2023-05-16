Arnold E. (Gene) Chaney, age 86, was born in Blacklick, Ohio, to the late Walter and Alberta Cashdollar Chaney. He passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, surrounded by family at home.
He was married in 1964 to the late Judith Prater. He worked as a mechanic and operating engineer, Local 150 for 50 years. He was a Master Mason at Hebron, IN Lodge No. 501. Gene loved restoring old cars and building and flying radio-controlled airplanes with the Lake Area Fun Flying Squad. Lately, his favorite activity was breakfast at Huddle House in Clinton.
He was preceded in death by brother, Walter Chaney and wife Judith. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Jon) Mowery and Suzanne (Tim) Neloff; his grandchildren; Brandon, Patty and Kyle; and his sister Linda, (John) Orr. Arrangement entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.
