Detectives from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office concluded a year-long investigation in a juvenile sexual assault case, arresting Scott Linn.
Linn, 57, of Quitman faces one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He is being held at the Cleburne County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office, along with the Quitman Police Department and the Heber Springs SWAT team, executed a search warrant at Linn’s residence and business Thursday, seizing several electronic devices, Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release.
“The case Linn was arrested for yesterday involves two separate victims, but detectives are continuing to investigate as they have reason to believe there may be more victims that haven’t come forward,” Brown said on Friday. “If you have any additional information regarding this case, or other victims, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division during business hours at 501-362-8143.”
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
