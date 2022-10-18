Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road in reference to a driver whose vehicle had left the roadway and gone through the caller’s fence.
Shortly after the initial call, deputies were advised that the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and began treating the driver, and speaking to the caller.
The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Cody Reynolds of Pangburn was transported to a Little Rock hospital by helicopter. Reynolds died from his injuries on Sept. 26.
“Detectives with the sheriff’s office spent a significant amount of time investigating all the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and put together a thorough case file pursuing charges,” Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release. “The case file was then forwarded to the prosecutor’s office at the end of September, and after reviewing the case file, a warrant was issued for Roy Newman, 67, or Wilburn on Oct. 11.”
After communicating with Newman’s attorney, he turned himself in on Oct. 13. Newman has been charged with second-degree murder and terroristic act, which are both felonies. He is being held in the Cleburne County Jail in lieu of a $175,000 bond.
“All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court,” Brown said.
