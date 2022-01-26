In a series of pre-dawn raids Jan. 19, 20th Judicial District Drug task force entered four separate homes in Van Buren County as the result of a three-month investigation into methamphetamine sales. Multiple arrests took place, as did seizure of drugs and contraband during the event as search warrants were executed at the four homes.
Multiple agencies participated in the event, including Van Buren County Sheriff, Clinton Police, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas Community Corrections, Conway Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s office.
20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews stated: “This investigation was the culmination of tireless work by the Drug Task Force of the 20th Judicial District whose main objective is to rid our communities of the poison that is destroying lives of good people. I want to thank DTF Commander Heath Jones, Agents Macy Brown, Wesley Potts, Jason McNeil and the other agencies who pitched it to help. People who sell drugs in Van Buren County need to know that we will continue to build cases against them and hold them accountable in a court of law.”
Faulkner County and Conway Police provided SWAT teams used at two of the homes. Conway Police also provided K9 support.
Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton stated: “[The] multi agency operation was a success.... I want to thank all agencies involved. We will continue to attack the narcotics aggressively in Van Buren County for the protection and preservation of public health and safety of our citizens.”
Nine were arrested and charged in connection, named by the Drug Task Force, resulting in 26 felony and six misdemeanor charges.
Named were:
James Rodgers: Two counts delivery of controlled substance methamphetamine, one count felony possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, one count felony operating / maintaining a drug premises, two counts felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse Weston: three counts delivery of controlled substance methamphetamine, one count felony operating / maintaining a drug premises, one count possession of firearm by certain person, one count felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronny Chaney: one felony charge possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.
Robin Chaney: one felony charge possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.
David Blankenship: three counts felony delivery of controlled substance methamphetamine, one count operating / maintaining a drug premises, one count felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tim Turnbow: six counts felony delivery of controlled substance methamphetamine, one count felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wendel Cullum: One misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charlton Croston: One count misdemeanor possession of controlled substance marijuana, one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly Terrell: One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
DTF agents report approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine were seized, with a street value of $10,000. Additional contraband was seized.
The events was carefully coordinated by DTF and other agencies for the four homes to be entered simultaneously at 6 a.m., as authorized by the search warrants. Where observation was possible, loud noises were heard as police used their blue lights and sirens to announce their presence.
Resistance to law enforcement’s arrival and suspects being taken into custody was reportedly minimal.
Officers were seen searching the homes and areas around the homes for anything illegal and were reportedly onsite for hours as evidence was gathered and cataloged. Suspects were seen being taken to Van Buren County Detention Center with minimal delay.
