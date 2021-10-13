New art gallery in Clinton

Tony Soyani stands in his art gallery in Clinton, opened a week ago. The business is named by its location: 33 Main Street Art Gallery. Behind Soyani are offerings by local artists Joyce Burns and Sue Pico. Soyani, very active in promoting events in Clinton, said the gallery is part of an ongoing effort to create a “vibrant pedestrian-oriented downtown” which will increasingly attract businesses and visitors. The gallery, a large open space, will be available for events such as mixers in the future, Soyani said. Art classes and individual exhibits are also planned. The gallery is also sponsoring a youth art contest.

 By ALEX KIENLEN / Editor

