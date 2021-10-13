Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.