On Saturday, Feb. 11, the 2023 Art Walk, Wine, Cheese and Homemade Chocolate Treats event was held at the Fairfield Bay Lions Club Building.
The event was co-sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artists League and the Fairfield Bay Women With A Purpose.
There were all mediums of artwork available for auction and sale, along with a cornucopia of sweet treats, hot chocolate and wine. The wine was donated by Beaver Road Liquors.
All art auction proceeds will benefit local community art education and food sales will benefit community service projects.
“A big thank you goes out to all participants and supporters for a successful event,” event organizers said.
