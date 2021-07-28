Mountain Home artist Duane Hada presented an acrylics workshop June 21-22 to members of the North Central Arkansas Artist League in Fairfield Bay.
Hada demonstrated landscape techniques and shared his expertise as he painted rivers, trout, and local scenes from photographs. He showed people how to simplify their composition, and paint using several values. Breanna Hickmott, a young artist from Mountain Home as well as a scholarship student at Minneapolis College of Art and Design, assisted.
Hada is well known in this area as an artist, a fly fisherman, and a fishing guide. He owns the Rivertown Gallery in Mountain Home, where his art can be viewed. His works include paintings, carvings, murals, fish replicas, and more. He has a passion for painting the quiet places in the Ozarks, the ones that he knows so well through his outdoor activities. He also volunteers his time to camp and fish with youths who would not otherwise get a chance to enjoy such activities.
The next Artist League event will be a workshop taught by award-winning watercolorist Richard Stephens of Hot Springs on Aug. 16 and 17. Enrollment is limited to 15 with a few openings left; fees are $100 per workshop for members and $125 for nonmembers, payable to any officer.
If you’re interested in learning more about creating art, bring your paints or visit with members as they meet each Monday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Fairfield Bay Chamber Office, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Annual dues are only $25, payable to any of the following officers: President Jane Gortney, Vice President Mark Davis, Secretary Ellen Kelly, and Treasurer Donna Buercklin.
Presently the League maintains a public group exhibit at Ozark Regional Medical Center south of Clinton, where works can be purchased, and also a rotating solo exhibit at the Fairfield Bay library. Viewers can also view art by several members at the NCA Gallery, Fairfield Bay Convention Center.
For more information, contact President Jane Gortney at 501-413-4888.
