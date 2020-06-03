The week started on a happy note.
Last week in this space I told you about being tested for COVID-19 – a remarkably no-problem process if you hadn’t read that column – and I got the results back Tuesday morning, the day after Memorial Day, a phone call from a very nice person with the county health department.
Victory: I am not infected with COVID-19.
Years ago there was a great book about the early days of the AIDS crisis called And the Band Played On. One story in there was from a man who was active in the gay community at that time (and recall for a long time AIDS was a so-called gay disease) who talked about when public awareness first came out about it.
Public awareness came out because friends of his were dying of AIDS. And rather than get into that sad story recounting, I’ll just share this part that stuck with me so many years after I read it: He talked about how people in his social circle were dying of AIDS and how every time he coughed, every time he sneezed, every time some random ache would pop up he’d think to himself “Oh no! Could this be it?” Could this, whatever it was, be the onset of the disease?
And when you’re waiting on the phone call about your COVID test it’s like that. And, oh yeah, pollen season, dust in the air, random coughs and sneezes and “Oh no! Could this be it?” from the internal voice.
But I got the call, it was not it.
Within a couple days of getting this notice, however, some additional news: The state had its highest single-day number for infections on the Thursday after my test results were returned. This was the same day it was announced that roughly 50 percent of people the state has tested for the virus were asymptomatic.
Additional fun statistics, in the same week I found out I wasn’t infected, was that young people are the fastest growing group of those becoming infected, and the state has begun preparations (and this was stated quietly at one of Gov. Hutchinson’s daily press conferences) for another infection spike later in the year as the weather turns cooler.
An aside here: Younger people are getting the virus in greater frequency now.
The good news is thanks to their youth they’re less likely less likely to get all all that sick and in turn less likely to need hospitalization.
The bad news is they’re just as likely to transmit the disease as anyone, the worse news being the over 65 age group is still the one with the highest statistical likelihood of dying if infected.
Worst of all is due to the flame of youth they’re less likely to practice the appropriate public health discipline, we hear at the governor’s daily news conference, in turn making them more viable transmitters of the disease.
The virus, at least for the moment, has missed me. At the same time statistics show I may have become infected in the time since I was tested, may not be aware of it due to the asymptomatic thing, may be able to spread it to other people unwittingly for that same reason, but then by the same statistics you might have become infected as well.
I will continue with the hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing, as should we all.
