At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Arkansas State Police Troop G took into custody Omar Pena-Romero, 23, after stopping him at the 4-mile marker on Interstate 30 in Texarkana.
Pena-Romero was wanted by Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) in connection with the shooting of a Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) employee in downtown Little Rock.
The employee was shot in the parking lot of MEMS Station One on 7th Street around 5:30 p.m. She was transported to a Little Rock hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Sunday.
After taking the suspect into custody, ASP transported him to central Arkansas and transferred custody to LRPD. Troop G was assisted by Troop A and Texarkana Police Department.
Pena-Romero was charged with first-degree domestic battery, violating a no-contact order and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.
He remains in custody at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.
