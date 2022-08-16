Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, is now accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.
ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas who are attending college or obtaining technical training. It assists part-time and full-time single parent students pursuing postsecondary education including associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificate programs. Last year, ASPSF awarded more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million across the state.
The scholarships are flexible, ASPSF officials said. Single parents can use the discretionary money to pay for the simple things that create the biggest barriers between them and their education, such as child care, gas, car repairs, laptops, utilities, etc.
ASPSF is more than a check, officials said.
“We provide personal support to our recipients, such as workshops – including 168 across the state last year – and mentoring to help students be job-ready after they obtain their degree,” ASPSF officials said. “Our staff and supporters walk alongside our recipients, supporting them through school to graduation and into sustainable employment with family-supporting wages.”
Eligibility guidelines are available at aspsf.org/eligibility. In addition to being a single parent in Arkansas, criteria include having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA, and a household income typically not more than 250 percent of federal poverty guidelines.
For more information about ASPSF, contact Program Manager Kim Paul-Williams at (870) 280-3253 or kpaul williams@aspsf.org.
