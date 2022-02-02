BEEBE — Enrollment for General Educational Development (GED) classes is open at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Adult Education centers, located on the Beebe, Searcy, and Heber Springs campuses, as well as the Augusta Public Library and the Westside High School in Greers Ferry.
Graduate Abbigail Teeter of Beebe said, “As a 35-year-old mother of two managing a busy household, I proved to myself I could accomplish this goal. Now I am looking forward to pursuing further education toward being a nurse.”
The Adult Education centers provide free instruction and testing to students 18 years of age or older, who are seeking to obtain their Arkansas High School diploma. Convenient sessions are available during mornings, afternoons, and at night. ASU-Beebe Adult Education also provides services to 16 and 17-year old students who meet the state minimum requirements.
Many students need to earn their high school diploma for college entrance or the workforce. The GED test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for more than 18 million graduates since 1942. The GED test is accepted by virtually all U.S. colleges and employers. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education, a major coordinating body for higher education institutions, and Pearson, a leading learning company.
Additionally, classes are available for high school graduates who need a refresher on some subjects before beginning their college education. These brush-up classes, as well as all Adult Education programs, are at no cost to students.
Students who qualify for SNAP or TANF benefits may participate in unique programs that provide scholarships, childcare, and fuel vouchers.
Furthermore, Adult Education assists employers to provide free training for employees on basic skills needed for continued employment. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes are offered free for those who want to learn to speak, write, and read English better. These free classes are offered at the ASU-Beebe Searcy Campus.
For more information on each ASU-Beebe Adult Education Center, call the Searcy Campus at 501-207-6290, Beebe Campus at 501-882-4508, or the Heber Springs Campus at 501-362-1270.
For more information or to complete the online intake form, view the ASU-Beebe website at http://www.asub.edu/adult-education/
Founded in 1927, Arkansas State University-Beebe is an operationally separate, two-year institution of the Arkansas State University System. With campuses located at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, Little Rock Air Force Base and online, the university offers associate degrees, certificates and non-credit training for business and industry.
