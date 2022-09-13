Arkansas State University-Beebe welcomed new members to the Beebe and Heber Springs Development Councils.
The ASU-Beebe and Heber Springs Development Councils were established to serve as ambassadors in their communities, as well as aid and support the growth and development of ASU-Beebe campuses through fundraising activities, as approved by the ASU-Beebe administration and the ASU System Foundation, Inc.
New members for the ASU-Beebe Development Council include Holli Browning, Centennial Bank Beebe branch; Lee Ann Burrow, Burrow’s Drug Store; Debbie Elgen, Edward Jones Financial Advisor; Andy Hall, First Security Bank Beebe branch; Bill Handly, Ameriprise Financial; Robin Hayes, retired ASU-Beebe Admissions Director; Nathan Jeffers, Cabot Emergency Hospital; and Amy Williams, Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
The members join with current ASU-Beebe Development Council members: Chair Clay Goff, retired; Vice Chair Dr. Hazel Dickey, member of the Board of Visitors and Chair of the ASU System Foundation, Inc.; Secretary Cathy Eoff, Eoff & Associates Realty, Inc.; Hugh Burge, retired; John Hayes, retired Shelter Insurance; Jamie Mobley, ARcare; Butch Rice, Stallion Transportation Group; and Dewitt Yingling, First Community Bank.
New members for the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Development Council include Dr. Andy Ashley, Heber Springs School District Superintendent; Kasey Griffin, Heber Springs Mayor; Ginger Harper, Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce; and Jason Robitaille, Heber Springs Fire Chief.
The members join with current ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Development Council members: Chair Brett Graham, First Security Bank Heber Springs branch; Vice Chair Ali Sugg, KSUG The Lake 101.9 owner; Howard Chapin, Board of Visitors member; Mike Gibson, Judd Hill Foundation; Steve Lawrence, Aromatique, Inc.; and Pat McNair, Walters-McNair Appraisal Services.
“We are delighted to welcome these distinguished individuals to the ASU-Beebe Development Councils for Beebe and Heber Springs,” said Rose Mary Jackson, Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement. “They bring a wide range of experience in business, finance, education, and healthcare. The expertise and resources they bring from their respective fields will be an invaluable resource to ASU-Beebe and the Development Councils.”
For more information about the ASU-Beebe and Heber Springs Development Councils, view the webpage at: https://www.giveasub.com/developmentcouncil.
