The Arkansas State University-Beebe 2022 Harvest Queen and Harvest King were crowned at the annual Harvest Fest crowning event on Oct. 26, at the Dr. Eugene McKay Student Center.
MaKayla Collum and Jaxon Benton were chosen as Harvest Queen and Harvest King. Collum, a theatre major represented the Black Excellence Association, and Benton, an agriculture business major represented the Ag Club. Both students are from Cabot.
Harvest royalty also included: Kacie Bragg, of Enola, an agriculture major representing the Ag Club; Khashayla Ellis, of Forrest City, an elementary education major representing the Educators Club; Madison Ledwaba, of Little Rock, an education major representing the Residence Hall Association; Heather Landrum, of Cabot, an education major; Amariay Nichole Williams, of Searcy, a criminology studies major representing TRIO; Dominic Abraham, of Houston, Texas, a theatre major representing TRIO; Joshua Embray, of Greers Ferry, an education major representing the Residence Hall Association; Tylan Foster, of Forrest City, a health and physical education major representing the Educators Club; and James Pattillo III, of Little Rock, a graphic design major.
Harvest Fest has been a tradition on the ASU-Beebe campus for more than 70 years.
For more information about programs offered at ASU-Beebe, call (501) 882-3600 or view the website at www.asub.edu.
