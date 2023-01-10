Several students earned academic distinction during the Fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University-Beebe.
Students with 15 credit hours or more completed during the semester must have a 4.0 grade point average to be named on the chancellor’s list. Students included on the dean’s list must have a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
The lists comprise 158 students attending classes at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, Little Rock Air Force Base and online campus locations.
Chancellor’s list
Area students named to the chancellor’s list were:
Austin – Angeline Able, Breydon Casey, Kaley Elkins, Ian Taylor.
Bald Knob – Gabriel Biram.
Beebe – Emmie Driskill, John-Paul Henderson, Damian Lynch, Christian Martindill, Breann Roe, Kathy Roe, Morgan Usery.
Cabot – Destiny Burnett, Tyler Franjesevic, Sierra Miller, Stephanie Nicholson, Cash Tarvin.
Carlisle – Ethan Furnell, Bowen Furnell, Sierra Gordin, Rueben Lybrand.
Damascus – Chloe Copeland.
Enola – Paige Bentley.
Garner – Kristina Busbea.
Harrisburg – Jade Fahr.
Heber Springs – Spencer Craddock, John Edwards, Makenzie Gadberry, Joshua Lockley, Nathan Surles.
Higden – Alexander Skaja.
Jacksonville – Robert Hazeslip.
Judsonia – Stacya Polk, Mykal Sullivan.
Lafe – Michael Sisco.
Lake Stevens, Wash. – Coralyn Taylor.
Lonoke – Lexxi Halpine.
McRae – Geren Rosenlund.
Mount Vernon – Brienna Haggard.
North Little Rock – Marissa Godwin.
Romance – Sydney Capps, Ella Wise.
Rose Bud – Dalton Gorham, Lane Vinson.
Searcy – Katie Boone, Alec Brewer, Drew Curtis, Collin Ervin, Annabelle Ferren, Hannah Henderson, Monty Houchin, Trisha King, Christopher Recendiz, Charles Roberts, Amber Schuurman, Michael Shipman.
Sheridan – Joshua Addison.
Southside – Richard Venson.
Vilonia – Jorja Bell.
Ward – Gage Baldwin, Caleb Davis, Bailey DeVore, Angel Myers, Trystan Reid.
Wilburn – Aunikarose Bradley.
Dean’s list
Area students named to the dean’s list were:
Abbeville, Louisiana – Landen Truax.
Alexander – Karen Gallegos.
Austin – Laura Bradley, Mallory Jones, Jordyn Keown, Emily Miller, Joshua Tacker, Alexander Turner.
Bald Knob – Emily Langford.
Beebe – Lizzie Belew, Darcy Bunting, Benjamin Byrd, Estella Cordero, Spencer Davis, Laci Garrett, Phillip Hatfield, Gavin Hearren, Jacelyn Jones, Samantha Jones, Ailana Smith.
Cabot – Coleman Bailey, Samuel Calhoun, Isabel Carpenter, Rachel Cates, Sabrina Clark, Robert Hale, Caleb Hart, James Hunt, Micah Johnson, Zayd Kelley, Alexander King, Ann Lovett, Alesha Lucas, Conner Organ, Jazmin Rocha, Sydney Temple, Charles Turrietta, Zane Wuelling.
Conway – Jessica Garst.
DeValls Bluff – Emily Foot.
Des Arc – Julia Hasley, Cade Smith.
Dexter, Missouri – Nathaniel Weathers.
England – Autum Jinks.
Fairfield Bay – Steven Winchell.
Greenbrier – Kacie Bragg.
Heber Springs – Star Johnson, Emmalie Mize, Gabriel Tate.
Jacksonville – Kristi Fraley, Michael Honea, Isaac Pendergrass, Allie Pruett.
Judsonia – Stuart Howell.
Lake Village – Elvis Vargas.
Lonoke – Chloe Blair, Hannah Hester, Shey Smith.
Manila – William Carmichael.
Maumelle – Kylie Wall.
McRae – Haven Henry.
Mount Vernon – Brooklyn Adcock.
Pangburn – Brandon Parker.
Quitman – Michael Bivens.
Searcy – Alexis Alford, Hunter Altom, Roger Ballard, Olivia Clark, Elaina Jett, Lauren Mobley, Jaelynn Mosley, Jasmine Rainey, Briana Smith, Parker Styers, Ezekiel Wallace, Angela Walls, Caitlin Williams, Abigail Yocham.
Sherwood – John Fetherston, William Wade.
Shirley – Ariel Privitt.
Vilonia – Jared Bolden, Jordan Jefferson, Evelyn McKissack, Tristan Pearson, Brooklyn Powell.
Ward – Elisa Bennett, Loyal Bunce, Mason Covington, Laura Davis, Amber Roe, Jackie Romine.
Wilburn – Kyler Phillips.
For more information about ASU-Beebe programs, call (501) 882-3600, or visit the website at www.asub.edu.
