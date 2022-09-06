The Arkansas State University–Beebe Art Department is proud to present the featured exhibit Couples that Create: Carly Dahl and Dustyn Bork. The exhibit will run through the month of September.
Carly Dahl is an artist living in Batesville. She was born in Monroe, Michigan, and moved to Arkansas in 2010. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Printmaking from the Center for the Visual Arts at the University of Toledo, Ohio. Dahl is the Executive Director of the Batesville Area Arts Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of the arts in Batesville and surrounding areas.
Dahl works primarily in painting with hand drawn details. Her exhibitions include solo and group exhibitions at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., CALS Bookstore Gallery, the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock, the THEA Foundation in North Little Rock, and at Marshall Art Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
“My work focuses on the ideas and ideals of beauty and unrealistic representations in society,” Dahl said. “The figures within the artwork symbolize the pressure and idealized standards of beauty. These artworks examine the psychological pressures that the media and culture often perpetuate. The images feature blank faces inviting the viewer to see themselves or others as the subject matter.”
Bork is an artist working in printmaking, painting, and installation. Bork was born in Monroe, Mich., and relocated to Batesville in 2010 to teach at Lyon College, where he serves as Professor of Art. He earned his Master of Fine Arts from Indiana University and Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Michigan. His work has been exhibited at the Delta Exhibition, Delta National Small Prints, Torpedo Art Center, Alexandria, Va, Los Angeles Print Society, International Print Biennial of Duoro (Portugal), and the Hunterdon Museum of Art. Recent solo exhibitions include the Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University and the Arts and Science Center in Pine Bluff.
In 2016, Bork won the Visual Arts Fellowship for Painting awarded by the Arkansas Arts Council. He has participated in numerous artist residencies, including the Mark Rothko Art Center in Daugavpils, Latvia; Franz Masereel Centre in Kasterlee, Belgium, MIRA artist residency in Martignano, Italy; and the Vermont Studio Center. His work was selected for the New American Painting: South issue number 148 in 2020.
“My paintings focus on the built environment,” Bork said. “I experiment with abstracted forms and structures by lifting them from their original context. These works are akin to facades. They remove the compositions from built structures to quote the constructed landscape. This series symbolizes the beauty implicit in surfaces and structures in various levels of decay and renewal.”
ASU-Beebe is the only two-year college in central Arkansas that offers an Associate of Fine Arts (AFA) degree. The AFA degree has an emphasis in vocal music or instrumental music, theater, graphic design, or creative arts enterprise. This degree is a comprehensive two-year curriculum designed specifically for transfer toward a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.
The England Center Art Gallery is located at 201 N. Orange St. in Beebe. The gallery presents works of art by students and featured artists throughout the academic year. Admission is free and the gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Thomas Fernandez at (501) 882-8913 or the England Center Art Gallery reception office at (501) 882-4495.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.