Arkansas State University-Beebe and Searcy School District have announced that Janet Benight will be serving the students at Searcy School District as the career coach.
The career coach position provides early outreach to low-income students and their parents with information about the importance of postsecondary education, as well as accurate information on how to prepare, apply and pay for it. Cody McMichael, campus operations manager for the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs campus, said the partnership will motivate and support Searcy School District students to achieve their goals as it relates to college and career planning.
“We have two model career coach programs that serve students in Heber Springs, West Side and Guy-Perkins school districts. This program has worked very well for students who are making the transition into higher education after high school. They are more focused on their career choices, and this helps them to see a clear educational path toward their goals,” McMichael said.
Searcy School District Superintendent Bobby Hart said: “This partnership with ASU-Beebe and Searcy is providing our Searcy High School students with an even better opportunity to take their high school diploma and move directly into the workforce. We are confident that with us working together, we will provide employers with quality employees and ensure future success for our students.”
ASU-Beebe Chancellor Jennifer Methvin said: “Having an on-site career coach is a huge advantage for Searcy High School students who are also entering into the higher education realm. Students are more apt to be successful in college and the workforce if they can identify their career goals while still in high school. It helps them stay motivated and driven toward completing their educational objectives to enter their chosen career field.”
Career coaches guide students in developing individual career plans and portfolios, as well as assist students with enrolling in education or training programs. Through interest inventories and skills assessments, career coaches help students make informed career decisions. Career coaches also provide information on careers, career pathways and educational requirements. They also search for opportunities for students to experience job shadowing, mentoring, internships, visiting businesses and industries, as well as other career awareness activities.
For more information about ASU-Beebe programs, call 501-882-3600, or visit the website at www.asub.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.