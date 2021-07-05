Arkansas State University-Beebe recently announced the 2020-2021 Vanguard Award recipients at an online ceremony honoring outstanding students, faculty and staff.
Each year, student awards are presented for leadership and outstanding achievement, with the most prestigious of these being the annual Citizenship Award. In addition to students, one faculty and one staff member were also recognized with distinguished service awards.
The Citizenship Award is based on overall academic and leadership qualities and has been presented annually to exceptional students since 1959. This year’s award was presented to Bailey Pendergrass and Dakota Trogden.
Pendergrass, of Jacksonville, served as SGA president, helping to initiate countless virtual programs, finalization of the campus walking trail, and led reform to restructure committees in Student Government. She also personally scanned all student yearbooks and newspapers on record to be made available to students and alumni in the fall. She will pursue a bachelor’s degree at A-State toward a career as an elementary school teacher.
Trogden, of Clinton, was an honor graduate in May. He was active in residential life, Baptist Collegiate Ministry, TRIO Leadership Council, Education Club and was a Student Leadership Scholar. He plans to pursue a degree in business at the University of Central Arkansas Trogden also participated in several service projects, including the Student Hope Emergency Fund and the Campus Food Pantry.
The Outstanding First-Year Student award was presented to Hailey Carson of Heber Springs, who is majoring in health sciences; and Reid Dunivan of Bentonville, who is majoring in Fine Arts in theater.
The Outstanding Nontraditional Student award was presented to Katherine Holtz of Beebe, who graduated in May with a degree in general studies; and Steven Winchell of Fairfield Bay, who is pursuing an Associate of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences degree.
The Outstanding Academic Student award for the Arts and Humanities Division was presented to Gwenevere Marchant of Cabot, who is pursuing an Associate of Science in
Liberal Arts and Sciences degree; and Casey Harris of Cabot, who is an education major.
The Outstanding Academic Student award for the Math and Science Division was presented to Sierra Strickland of Beebe, who graduated in May with an Associate of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences degree; and Makenzie Johnson of Greenbrier, who is a health science major.
The Outstanding Academic Student award for the Career Education Division was presented to Angel Lopez of Beebe, who is majoring in business; and Matthew York of Augusta, who graduated in May with a degree in Computer Systems and Network Technology.
The Outstanding Heber Springs Campus Student Award was presented to Ileana Shott of Heber Springs, who majored in business and graduated in May; and Jeffrey Phillips of Wilburn, who majored in education and graduated in May.
The Outstanding Searcy Campus Student award was presented to Debra McSpadden of Searcy, who graduated in May with an Associate of Science in Business Technology degree; and Christopher Jackson of Searcy, who graduated in May in Automotive Technology.
The Outstanding Little Rock Air Force Base Campus Student award was presented to Emily Mitchell of Sherwood, who is general studies major; and Dylan Denman-Shelley of Jacksonville, who is a liberal arts major.
Dr. Jodi Whitehurst, Assistant Professor of English in the Division of Arts and Humanities, was recognized with the Student Government Association (SGA) Outstanding Faculty Award; and LaShanda Owens, Searcy Campus Operations Manager, received the SGA Outstanding Staff Award.
Additionally, the Outstanding Registered Student Organization Award was presented to the ASU-Beebe Publishing Studio, which produces “Uncharted” Literary & Art Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.