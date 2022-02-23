Available at the Van Buren County Library: A Variety of plant seeds were donated by the VBC Master Gardners.
We would like to start a seed exchange here at the VBC library. If you are interested, knowledgeable and would like to help us plan, please contact Deborah (call, visit or email).
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Gary Jones at the VBC Library beginning 3:30 p.m. March 1 in the Community Room. Classes are free. Class is limited to 5 persons. Please contact the Library 501-745-2100 if you are interested or have any questions.
