Dear Athletic Support: My daughter just started playing piano. We’ve had the piano in our house since she was a baby, but now, well into her junior year in high school, she’s just decided to start plinking away at the thing. She’s not taking lessons. She just sits there at the stool and watches YouTube videos then tries to imitate what she hears. She does this for hours! And, honestly, she’s getting pretty good. I don’t mind the noise. It’s just that she’s been playing basketball since she was five. She’s been working toward that goal for so long, and now she’s about to start what could possibly be her second-to-last basketball season, but all she wants to do is play piano? I just don’t get it. If she put half as much time into practicing her dribbling or shooting as she does playing that piano – she’d be the best player on the team! I don’t really know how to talk to her about this without sounding overbearing. Do you have any advice on how I could broach the subject? – B-ball Mom
Dear B-ball Mom: This one is pretty simple. Never, under any circumstances, try to dictate your child’s interest.
Granted, that’s easier said than done. There have been plenty of sports-loving dads who’ve tried to steer their daughters away from ballet. But if a girl loves to dance – or in your case play the piano – then by all means let the girl play!
Dear Athletic Support: I’ve been volunteering on the Booster Club since my son was old enough for there to even be a Booster Club. I help out all that I can. Honestly, I spread myself pretty thin. We all do. That is, those of us who actually help the Booster Club. And that’s the problem. There are so many parents on my son’s team who don’t help at all. It’d be so nice to just show up to the gym and get to watch the games. Instead, I’m stuck in the concession stand, elbow deep in nacho cheese. What should I do? Should I try and get the other parents involved (I’ve actually already tried this; it’s pretty painful). Or do I just suck it up and keep dishing out popcorn from the concession stand? – Booster Club Britney
Dear Britney: Booster Clubs are there to serve the kids. That’s it. They’re not a social club or some sort of way to get your kids more playing time or even a way for parents to earn gold stars in the eyes of the coaches.
Booster Clubs boost.
They boost the players by buying them things that are outside of the school’s budget. They boost the school by providing extra services. And, when done right, they should boost the parents as well because there is no bigger honor than being given the chance to serve.
Try and keep that “boost” at the forefront of your mind moving forward, and things will be just fine.
