Dear Athletic Support: I’m a regular reader of your column and have respect for your career. I have two sons (12th & 10th grade). This upcoming season is a year I have looked forward to for a long time. My sons will finally get the chance to play on the same team. I sure hope school and sports go as normal, but I can’t control that. What I am most concerned about is helping my senior son get exposure for a possible college scholarship.
He started every play last year at offensive tackle and did well against larger and older kids. He gained thirty pounds since last season, and is now 6-5, 255 pounds. He can play offensive tackle, defensive end, or tight end. We have a good highlight online, but I am frustrated with the lack of attention he’s gotten from college coaches thus far. Is there anything we can be doing to attract coaches at this point? – Proactive Papa
Dear Proactive: The best way for your son to get exposure right now is by focusing on his senior season. The better he plays, the more highlights he can put online, and the more attention he’ll get.
If, however, the season is cancelled or delayed due to COVID, you and your son could make use of the downtime by working digitally. Every college coach has a social media account these days. Target the schools that are of interest to your son. Find the coaches who coach his specific position, and bombard them with links to his highlight video (“bombard” might be too strong of a word, but you get the picture).
I can almost guarantee these coaches will at least take a peek at the video. Whether or not they offer him a scholarship will depend on his abilities. Just remember, college coaches are paid to find the best talent out there. If your son is good enough, they’ll find him. In the meantime, it never hurts to make sure he’s as visible as possible.
Note on “Constipation” column: I recently read your response to a parent’s request for a solution to her son’s extreme constipation when he travels for sports.
You advised that he drink water. That can’t hurt, but my advice is for him to start each and every day with a bowl of fruit (2 cups). Then do that again in the afternoon, maybe for a mid-day snack. If he could follow the fruit with warm water, that would help push the fruit through the digestive tract. Fruit is nature’s scrub brush. It gently scrapes the inside of the intestines for better health. He could always have apples handy for eating on the go. Organic is best, of course.
I was constipated for decades. Then I was put on this food plan, and it has made a big difference. – Martha
