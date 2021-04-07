A March 27 ATV collision claimed two on a Van Buren County road, per a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputy report.
Deceased are Sarah Elizabeth Shaw, of Lamar, Arkansas, and Timothy Luke Stalnaker, of Conway, Arkansas. Ages were not given in the report. A report from a GoFundMe fund-raiser site was that Shaw died at the scene, and Stalnaker died “a few hours later.”
Per the report, Shaw was a passenger on an ATV driven by Stalnaker on Brock Lane in Scotland when it hit the back of a second ATV which had stopped on the road. The rider of the ATV that was hit was knocked off the machine, but got back on it to ride up a nearby hill in order to gain cell phone service and call for help, the report stated.
The reporting deputy was not able to speak with Stalnaker due to his injuries. He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Morrilton.
The reporting deputy arranged with a Johnson County deputy to inform Shaw’s parents. The deputy also spoke with Stalnaker’s brother by phone, telling him where his brother had been taken for treatment.
An online obituary for Stalnaker states Shaw was “the love of his life.” A joint funeral was held for the pair April 1, per the obituary. A GoFundMe page has been created for Shaw https://gofund.me/331f6dd4
