The Van Buren County Master Gardeners were out in the heat, enjoying yards and their gardeners. The first ‘we noticed’ recipient was Indian Rock Village. They were nominated by Penny Wilson. We talked with Micki Hanley LPN. Her mom, Dell Strafaci, and her have made working in the garden a work of love for the residents of IRV. During covid the residents have been housebound and being able to go into the courtyard to enjoy the garden provided them with a bit of happiness and sunshine. There were other contributors such as the Fairfield Bay Pharmacy and Hospice Home Care. Also some families would give to the garden in memory of a loved one. It is a lovely courtyard with seating in the shade and a wonderful view of the flowers, and the butterflies that visit them. That sounds like happiness to me. This is another example of the diversity of the nominations. If you know of a place that makes you happy, then send me a message with a nomination. Thank you to all who helped to make this a beautiful and happy place for the residents of IRV.
Our second nominee is Peggy Eoff, from Clinton. She was nominated by her daughter, Dapple Grayce Eoff. Dapple is very proud of her mom and said that it is the most beautiful yard that she has ever seen. There is every reason to be proud because it is magnificent. If you have ever gone to the Chuck Wagon races, then you know which yard I am talking about. Peggy plants the flowers, mows the lawn and over winters her ferns in her new greenhouse. The house was first started in 1980 by Peggy’s husband…and then they met. There have been several additions to the house since then, as well as a pool, a green house and several outbuildings. There are numerous large rocks that form a wall, as well as country cowboy antiques on the outside walls of the house. There are some yard accents that fit in perfectly. Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work that you share with others. It is truly amazing.
Once again, the nominations are varied and yet very worthy of recognition. If you have a nomination, send me an email at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com. Congratulations to our two nominees of this month.
