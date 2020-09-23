LITTLE ROCK — If the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted your fitness routine, Walk Across Arkansas could be just the thing to get you back on track.
Registration is open now for Walk Across Arkansas, set for Sept. 21 – Nov. 15.
The eight-week exercise program is organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, to help Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and online registration is available at walk.uaex.edu.
The ongoing pandemic has disrupted the fitness routines of many Arkansans, especially considering the temporary closures of many gyms and recreational centers.
“When challenges like this happen, it’s time to revisit our physical activity goals and find creative ways to meet them,” said Addie Wilson, extension’s health program associate. “A great way to revisit and meet those goals is to track your physical activity, which is exactly what Walk Across Arkansas allows you to do.”
Participants can walk on their own or form a team of three to eight members. Team members set their goals and record the amount of time spent exercising each week. All forms of exercise count – not just walking.
Last year, 524 Arkansans participated in the fall 2019 Walk Across Arkansas, logging 798,340 minutes, with 104 teams from 37 counties walking. Many of those participants reported they had more energy, slept better, controlled stress, strengthened relationships, lost weight or inches from their waist and improved their blood panels and blood pressure.
Participants will receive a weekly newsletter with individual and team strategies designed to help you meet your goals. There are also tips for participating in physical activities while practicing social distancing.
To learn more about Extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service office or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.
About the Division of Agriculture
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s mission is to strengthen agriculture, communities, and families by connecting trusted research to the adoption of best practices.
The Division of Agriculture is one of 20 entities within the University of Arkansas System. It has offices in all 75 counties in Arkansas and faculty on five system campuses.
