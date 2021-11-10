Avie Lee Tester, 89, passed away November 2,2021at Briarwood Nursing Home in Little Rock. She was born December 8,1931in Folsom, Oklahoma to Garner and Nellie (White) Tipton.
Avie graduated Clinton Vocational Training School (Clinton High School) in Clinton, Arkansas where she and the love of her life, H.H. (Chubby) Tester continued to live and raise their family. A member of Clinton First Baptist Church, she was strong, brave and devoted to her community, church family and most of all to her family Avie was a seamstress and avid quilter and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. Above all else she was a loving and beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, H.H. (Chubby) Tester, of 62 years, parents and brother.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joan Warren (Bill) of Maumelle, Arkansas; son, Chuck Tester (Debbie) of Clinton Arkansas, four grandchildren; Stony Tester of Clinton Arkansas, Jill Parodi of Austin, Texas Whitney Stacks (Court) of Bee Branch, Arkansas, Krystil Snowden ( Jason) of Bee Branch, Arkansas; Six great-grandchildren; Jacob Parodi, Creed and Kendile Brown, Dane Snowden, Kinsey and Kasidy Stacks.
The family would like to thank the staff at Briarwood Nursing home in Little Rock for the care of our loved one.
Pallbearers: John Hamilton, Roy St. Clair, Danny Nunley, Trent Tipton, Rickey Talley, Jeff Burroughs. Honorary pallbearers: Jason Snowden and Court Stacks
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 06, 2021 at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Hunter-Hill Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.