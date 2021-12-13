“Where is he that is born King of the Jews?” (Matthew 2:2). The Baby King born in Bethlehem is a miracle and will do miracles.
Mary and Joseph saw the ten tiny fingers that would soon touch the blind, the deaf, the leprous and many others to give them health. Those hands will beckon and hold other children someday. Those tiny feet will carry this “King of glory” (Psalm 24:10) throughout Galilee as He ministers to the lost and dying. That little mouth will speak “gracious words” (Luke 4:22) of love to give Spirit and life (John 6:63) or words of power that drive back His opposers. Those little eyes will weep over the people who will not grasp their opportunity for eternal life that He brings (Luke 19:41). His loving eyes will give Peter a look of conviction and grace after he denies knowing Jesus (Luke 22:61).
Take a look into the manger. See the beautiful Baby King that will grow in wisdom and stature and open the way for us to go to God. He has beauty that unbelievers can’t see. His beauty is in His holiness, His purpose to save and His love for male, female, Jew and Gentile alike. He will make people beautiful by lifting them out of sin and putting His Spirit within them. At age twelve He will astonish doctors of the Law with His understanding of Scripture and set His mind on doing His “Father’s business” (Luke 2:49) of saving the world.
Thirty-three years after His birth in a stable, the King will drag His beaten body up Golgotha and purchase the citizens of His kingdom with His own blood as He dies an awful death by crucifixion. Over His head will hang a superscription written in “Greek, and Latin, and Hebrew, THIS IS THE KING OF THE JEWS” (Luke 23:38). The crimson, cleansing stream will flow as a soldier thrusts a spear into His side and blood drips from His hands, feet and thorn-crowned head. Those who plunge into that healing fountain will receive eternal life.
Three days later King Jesus will rise from the grave with victory over death, sin and Hell and give that victory to all who receive Him by faith. Forty days later He will ascend to Heaven and sit at the Father’s right hand to intercede for all who pray. His kingdom will fill the earth and He will set His throne first in the hearts of men. His righteous reign will defeat all His enemies and He will “put down all rule and all authority and power” (1 Corinthians 15:24). “He will swallow up death in victory” (Isaiah 25:8).
The Baby King grew to be the “man of sorrows” (Isaiah 53:3) that would serve and save mankind in meekness and humility. The “blessed and only Potentate, the King of kings, and Lord of lords” (1 Timothy 6:15) will come again in power and great glory. He will put down all other kingdoms and rule for ever and ever. Join His kingdom by faith, repentance, confession of Him, water baptism and opening your heart to His Spirit. Jesus Christ is our Savior, our healing Balm for sin and sickness, our Messiah sent from God. Emmanuel brought God to us and we are victorious over all that Satan can bring against us. In Heaven the victorious citizens of Christ’s kingdom will sing, “Great and marvelous are thy works, Lord God Almighty; just and true are thy ways, thou King of saints” (Revelation 15:3). The King is “altogether lovely” (Song of Solomon 5:16) and every eye will see that at the Second Coming.
He’s beautiful!
