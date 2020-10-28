CLINTON — A 2 a.m. traffic stop by Clinton Police resulted in two being arrested and an estimated 10 grams of methamphetamine seized in an Oct. 14 incident.
Arrested were Anthony Dwayne Sterling, 49, of Little Rock, the driver, and passenger Ashly Elizabeth Wile, 40, of Oakland, Arkansas.
According to the police report, the officer was on patrol on Highway 65 when he pulled over a 1998 Mercury at 2:08 a.m. for expired tags. The tags on the car, the officer reported, had a 2021 sticker, but records showed the tag had expired in 2019. The officer spoke with the driver, Sterling, who was “very nervous” and could not recall who he had bought the car from, or where.
The officer asked for Sterling’s driver’s license and was told he only had an ID. The officer checked and Sterling had a search waiver on file. The officer had him get out of the car and found the man had a digital scale as well as what appeared to be methamphetamine “all over his pants pocket.” He was arrested.
The passenger, Wile, was found to have a warrant out of Mountain Home for failure to appear. The officer had her step out of the car and, once she told him there was nothing illegal in the car the car was searched. The officers found “a clear plastic bag with a clear crystal like substance inside” her purse, along with a “glass smoking device” with residue on it. As she was being placed under arrest she admitted to having drugs hidden in her bra, which she handed over. It was an additional bag holding a clear crystal-like substance.
Both Sterling and Wile had suspended drivers licenses.
Additional searching found another bag of a clear crystal-like substance in the driver’s door, this with clear containers stored with it, and an additional bag in the car’s console, along with a smoking device. Syringes were found throughout the car and small clear bags were also found. In total approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine were recovered, along with the paraphernalia.
