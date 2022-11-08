The Baker’s Market of Fairfield Bay held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on Nov. 1.
Proprietor Shellie Beeson along with customers, friends, family and the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce officially opened the door to The Baker’s Market.
The Baker’s Market is unique in its approach to providing quality baked goods through a baker’s cooperative method of operation. Numerous bakers in the Fairfield Bay area provide baked goods on a daily basis, anything from breakfast pastries to loaves of a variety of breads.
In addition to the baked goods, The Baker’s Market has a selection of baking essentials and appliances. The Baker’s Market is located in the Fairfield Bay Towne Center at 115 Village Place, Suite E.
Hours of operation are currently 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
